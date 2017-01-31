Five soldiers hit by avalanche in Machhil die

Machhil

Five soldiers rescued from an avalanche in Machhil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on January 28 succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar, reports said.

The soldiers were shifted to Srinagar Tuesday for specialized treatment. “The five Army soldiers who had been trapped under snow after the caving in of track in Machill sector on 28 Jan and subsequently rescued after a gruelling day-long mission, were today evacuated to Srinagar, despite persistent poor weather conditions, for specialist medical care,” said the spokesman.

“Unfortunately, all the brave-hearts have succumbed to their injuries.” He said the mortal remains of 14 soldiers who were buried under an avalanche earlier were brought to Srinagar today in Air Force helicopters.—KR