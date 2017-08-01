Five Pak firms make it ‘Forbes Best’ under billion list

Washington

Five Pakistani companies made it to the Forbes Best Under A Billion list 2017 and are among the 200 Public Companies that were deemed to have reliable growth engines, with China having the maximum number of companies .

Forbes issue this list annually with less than $1 billion revenue and consistent top- and bottom-lie growth and, according to a report published in the online magazine, companies from 13 countries made it to this year’s list and averaged 55% growth in sales, a 24% profit margin, and 113% growth in earnings per share.

These 200 companies produced the highest sales and earnings per share growth for both the most recent fiscal one- and three-year periods, and the strongest five-year average return on equity. Forbes compiles the list with stock-traded Asia-Pacific companies with annual revenue between $5 million and $1 billion. The report said that of the 18,000 candidates from across the globe, about 875 passed its criteria of profitability, growth and modest indebtedness.

According to the report, out of 200 companies, only 70 of these small- to medium-sized companies generated revenue solely within the region. Most of the companies on the rise are consumer products and services companies.

The Pakistani companies which made it to this year’s list include Agriauto Industries, Cherat Packaging, Ferozsons Laboratories, Ghandhara Industries and Searle Company. Last year 7 Pakistani were included in this list.

Of the five Pakistani companies, Searle Company topped the list in terms of market value with $696 million. Ferozsons was on top in terms of net income with $21 million, according to the list. Sales of the company’s oldest and largest pharmaceutical manufacturing companies grew 93% last year, a Forbes report said.

Companies from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan dominated the list, making up for half of the list of 200 companies. Shanghai RAAS Blood Products, which supplies albumin, immunoglobulin and other blood products from human plasma, is making a fourth appearance and is the largest company on the list in terms of market value, worth $14.6 billion.

Japanese companies continued to make it to the list in increasing number and nearly tripled this year with 38 entries, 33 of them derived 100% of their revenue from Asia-Pacific.

Only three Indian companies made it to the list this year, a decline in numbers that began with an economic deceleration in 2013, according to the report.—APP