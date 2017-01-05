Five of a family die of consuming toxic liquor

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The death, caused by consuming low quality liquor among the Christian community, continued to claim its toll as five more people this time in the provincial metropolis Peshawar, breathed their last after drinking toxic alcohol on Wednesday. Those killed belong to the same family.

Police said the tragic incident took place in Swati Phatak area in the outskirts of Peshawar. Reports said the ill-fated people said to be three real brothers and two of their cousins went to bed after heaving the low quality drink on Tuesday late and were found unconscious in the morning.

The victims were rushed to the lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where four of them identified as Nasir, Qaisar, Victor and Kamal were declared dead whereas another victim named Raja lost his battle for life during treatment in the hospital

While the bodies of the victims were handed over to the their families after conducting autopsy, the families demanded ban on sale of low quality liquor which is usually toxic.

The Police authorities said they were investigating the issue from various angles and searching the people involved in the sale of toxic liquor.

Some reports and the family sources said the ill-fated victims mixed locally manufactured spirit in the low quality liquor and then consumed it that proved fatal. The victims are said to be the government servants working on lower grades in various departments.

It may be recalled that hardly a week back more than forty people belonging to the Christian community died in Toba Tek Singh after consuming toxic liquor reportedly provided by a sweeper of the police department on the eve of Charismas and the authorities are yet to get hold of the real culprits.

While death tolls in consuming low-grade liquor, often toxic, and mostly by Christian community are on the rise, the local manufacturing of extremely dangerous liquor usually called “ Tharra” is very common in various areas of Khyber agency adjacent to Peshawar. The political Administration has mercilessly failed to bring a halt to this practice.