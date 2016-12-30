Five of a family die in road accident

Haripur

At least five persons of same family were killed including two women and five others critically injured in road mishap on Friday. According to police sources, a Suzuki car heading toward Rawalpindi from Abbottabad, collided with a Passengers coach No-LRF 5353 which was coming from opposite direction.

As a result Muhammad Zia, Rehman, Zubair, Abida Bibi and Naseem Bibi died on the spot. Rescue rushed to the spot, shifted the dead bodies and injured to Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad.

After the accident the driver of passenger coach fled from the scene. Police have registered a case and started further investigation.—APP