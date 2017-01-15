Five killed, seven injured in rain-related incidents

K-E manages to restore power supply in affected areas

Staff Reporter

Five person was killed and seven others were injured in rain-related incidents in Karachi on Saturday. According to the officials of Edhi Ambulance service a man identified as Nawaz was killed in Karachi’s Buffer Zone area because of electrocution.

They said that seven motorcyclists were also sustained injuries in rain-related incidents mainly in Landhi, Korangi and Baldia Town areas.

Meanwhile, an official of the Met Office said on Saturday that the current rain-system spell in the metropolis is expected to continue till Sunday evening. The forecast for Karachi during the next 24 hours was partly cloudy with chances of light rain.

The minimum temperature during the period is expected to remain between 11 to 13 degrees Centigrade. Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, Karachi received 53 mm at Masroor, 52 mm of rain at the Faisal Base and 46 mm at Nazimabad. 35 mm of rain was recorded at Met Office observatory, 33.5 mm of rain was recorded at North Karachi, 31.2 mm at Airport, 17 mm at Landhi and seven mm at Gulshan-i-Hadeed.

Meanwhile K-Electric teams remained active and overall power supply system remained intact on Saturday as city continued to experience recurring spells of rain, claimed the spokesman of the power utility on Saturday.

He maintained that the KE’s Rapid Response Teams remained fully available to restore any disruptions in power supply in affected areas. The spokesman was of the view that majority of the affected feeders were normalized within a few hours whereas uninterrupted supply to strategic installations including Airport and Dhabeji was ensured.

KE teams remained in the field to address localized faults and individual queries. Affected areas included some parts of Korangi and Malir as well as Garden East. Customers in select blocks of Federal B Area, North Nazimabad and some parts of Gulshan-e-Iqbal were also affected by the rain related frequent and long time outages.

According to KE Spokesperson, restoring power supply in affected areas amid continuous spell of rain has been quite challenging however continuous stream of investment in systems, operations and processes have aided the utility provider in responding to queries with greater efficiency.

K-Electric field teams and customer call centre remain operational round the clock to ensure supply in the cosmopolitan. The utility provider continues to urge consumers to stay away from broken wires, poles and transformers.

Moreover, consumers were also requested to inform the utility of any broken wires or complaints by calling on 118 or 021-99000. Queries may also be sent via SMS to 8119 or through KE’s Facebook and Twitter pages.