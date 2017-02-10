Five killed in road accidents

Multan/DG Khan

At least five persons were killed in different areas of South Punjab in separate accidents on Thursday. According to details, a truck loaded with oranges collided with a tractor trolley near Ghazi Ghat Bridge in Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) . Both the vehicles hit another truck and caught fire.

Driver of tractor trolley named Akhtar and his helper were killed on the spot while three other people were wounded. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. In Multan, a tractor trolley carrying sugarcane turned turtle near Head Muhammadwala, killing the driver of the vehicle on the spot.

In yet another accident, a car collided with tractor trolley at Indus Highway near Rajanpur’s area Umer Kot Thursday. According to details, two passengers of car could not survive the injuries and died, whereas, three were wounded. The injured persons have been transferred to hospital. It has further been disclosed that the ill-fated car was travelling from Karachi to Dera Ghazi Khan.

It was reported from Sargodha that two persons including a student were killed in separate road accidents in Sillanwali and Midh Ranjha police limits on Thursday.—INP