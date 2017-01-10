Five killed in new ship fire

Tragedy revisits Gidani

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Gidani beach on the Sindh-Balochistan border, hub of the ship-breaking industry, is fast becoming a tragedy spot, and there seems little respite or ef-forts at securing the lives of work force employed there. The latest example is of the vessels brought there for breaking. A fire engulfed it for the second time in less than three days, and this time it claimed 5 precious lives. Atleast 50 workers were on board, 11 are missing. That makes it serious, but none in the government seems to move.

Police said it had arrested owners of the ship Dewan Rizwan Farooqi, who is also president of the Ship Breaking Owners Assocaiton. Rescue and fire fighting teams have been at work, said the officials.

Last month, another vessel, loaded with oil had caught fire, causing loss of 20 of its workers, the fire kept burning for few days. The federal minister for ports and shipping Hasil BIzenjo had promised severer and remedial action, but nothing seems to have happened.