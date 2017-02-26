Five killed in gun attack, road accident

Dera Ismail Khan

At least five persons were killed in separate firing incidents and road accident here on Sunday. Police said, unidentified armed persons riding a motorcycle, opened fire and killed Saqlan, Ali Raza and Jamil within limits of Prova police station.

Relatives of the victims took to road in a protest. Later, the protestors peacefully dispersed after assurance. In another incident, Muhammad Ejaz was shot dead by unidentified persons in Peeru area within jurisdiction of Chaudwan police which registered an FIR of the incident.

While Kifyatullah, a rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident when three-wheeler hit a trailer near Qureshi more.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Hafizabad that three people were killed and three others injured in two accidents here on Sunday According to police, Muhammad Asif of Jalalpur Bhattian was travelling on a motorcycle rickshaw along with his two friends when a recklessly driven truck hit it.

Resultantly, Asif died on the spot while his two friends were injured while the driver fled. Meanwhile, three people, including two brothers Mazhar Hussain and Taswar Hussain, were on its way towards Sukheki on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit it.—APP