Five killed in crash between 12 vehicles due to ‘thick fog’

Sahiwal

At least five people were killed and 20 others injured in a major accident on GT Road due to heavy fog on Friday. According to details, the incident happened when some 12 vehicles lost their control after visibility dropped to almost zero on the road.

As a result of the accident, a passenger bus, a college van and a private car were completely damaged killing five people and injuring another 20. Soon after the incident, police and rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospitals. An investigation into the deadly accident has also been launched.

The province of Punjab continues its yearly struggle to breathe and see under heavy fog after several cities remained covered in freezing fog, disrupting normal life activities. Dense fog has been affecting roads and motorways across the Punjab province coupled with poor visibility.

Motorway Police has already warned the locals in Punjab to avoid unnecessary travel, insisting them to use fog lights to stay away from any untoward incidents.—NNI