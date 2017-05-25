Five killed in fresh drone hit in SWA

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The American CIA operated planes known as drone in a fresh hit in South Waziristan Agency on Wednesday killed around half a dozen people. Unconfirmed reports say those killed in the missiles attack also include a known Taliban Commander.

Reports reaching here said the pilot less predator planes fired missiles targeting a compound in Garveek area in Shawal Tehsil of South Waziristan agency Wednesday morning destroying the building completely. At least five inmate of the house were killed on the spot while some others also received injuries.

Reports say a known commander of defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Abdullah Kashmiri was among those killed in drone attack.

“The drone attack targeted a house near Pak-Afghan border in Garveek area of Shawal Tehsil of SWA in which at least five people including Abdullah Kashmiri a commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) were killed” on official of Political administration of SWA said.

The American planes that have been doing adventurism in the Pakistani tribal belt since 2004 but intensified the missile attacks in August 2008, have so far killed more than three thousand people in over 400 hits mostly in North and South Waziristan agencies. Out of those strikes, 33 were conducted in 2008 and 53 in 2009. However, the notorious drones struck 118 times in 2010 and more than two dozen attacks were launched in 2011. Likewise scores of drone attacks were conducted in the year 2012 killing hundreds of people. In the year 2014 the drones struck for fifteen times in the Pakistani tribal belt. In the years 2015 and 2016 the ratio of drone attacks, however, remained low.

No doubt, a big majority of the drone’s victims remained the innocent tribals as even admitted by the international watch dogs though the US could also manage to hit few of its wanted men including Mullah Mansoor, Baitullah Masood and Hakimullah Masood.

In the meanwhile amid growing resentment among the masses as well as the political forces of the country against the drone hits, all the appeals made by the successive governments in Pakistan to halt the drone strikes always fell on the deaf years of those at the helm of affairs in Washington.

While Pakistani administration pleading that the drone strikes were proving extremely counterproductive against the so called war on terror, the missile hits only added to the hatred of Pakistani people against America.