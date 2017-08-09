Five killed as bus rams into rickshaw

Nawabshah

Five people including two women and two children were killed, and three sustained injuries in Nawabshah’s area Kazi Ahmed as a passenger bus rammed motorcycle rickshaw on Tuesday. The injured have been shifted to hospital in Kazi Ahmed where they are being treated by the doctors. Dead bodies were also moved to the hospital.

According to details, the ill-fated passengers of rickshaw were going from their village Panju Solangi to Kazi Ahmed when the collision with bus took place on national highway.

The bus was going from Punjab to Karachi. After the incident, the driver managed to escape the accident spot along with bus. However, motorway police arrested the driver near Sakrand, and handed him over to the police.—INP