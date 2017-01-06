Five injured in Quetta firing incident

Quetta

Five people were injured in firing incident by the unknown gunmen at Sipni Road area of provincial capital on Friday.

According to police sources, the victims were on their way home in a taxi car when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them and fled from the scene. As a result, five people received wounds and were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for medical aid.

Where the injured were identified as Najeeb Ali s/o Saeed Ali, Najeeb s/o Aashiq, Javed s/o Ali Agha, Qazim Ali s/o Qasim Ali and Irfan. Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started efforts to arrest outlaws. Further investigation was underway.

Chief Minister Balochistan, Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri while condemning the incident has taken strong notice of targetting innocent people. He directed security forces to arrest culprits at the earliest.—APP