Five injured in explosion due to gas leakage

Five persons were injured in explosion due to gas leakage here at a house in PWD Colony on Friday.

According to Police Sources, the explosion occurred at House No.869, St No.41 at PWD Colony due to leakage of gas.

The persons with minor injuries have been identified as Ali Raza (45), Lubna (37), Hameeda Rizvi (70), Kashif (26) and Sana (20). Police said that further investigation is underway into the matter.—APP

