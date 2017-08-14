Five held during raids; bid to smuggle fuel foiled

Five suspects were taken into custody during a search operation carried late Saturday night, near Mobina Town, police officials stated.

The suspects include street criminals and document forgers, Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar explained, adding that weapons, mobile phones, cash and forged documents were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, two suspects were apprehended late night during a search operation here in Bilal Colony, the Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

The official mentioned that weapons and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspects, who are said to have been involved in street crimes.

In a police encounter in Block 6 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, two suspects were arrested in a wounded state in what authorities say was a robbery attempt. Police added that weapons were seized from the suspects. Another search operation was conducted in the residential areas of the metropolis’ Saddar locality, police officials said. The operation was carried out based on a tip alleging presence of criminals in the area, it was claimed.

Numerous, unnamed suspects were detained during a search operation carried out late Saturday night here in the surroundings of a truck stop in Maripur, police said.

The area’s entry and exit points were sealed during the raid and a door-to-door search was conducted. On the other hand, Police recovered almost 70,000 litres of Iranian diesel from a trailer truck as they foiled an attempt to smuggle the fuel late Saturday night, SP Orangi Town Abid Ali Baloch said.

Following the raid, authorities took into custody the truck’s driver and cleaner; however, Ismail , the owner, managed to escape arrest, Baloch commented, adding that a search is consequently under way to catch him.

One person was wounded during a random firing incident in Baldia Town’s Moach Goth late Saturday night, rescue officials stated, adding that the man has been moved to Civil Hospital.—INP

Related