Five of a family injured in shooting

City Reporter

Five of a family were injured in a shooting in Karachi late Wednesday night, while police rounded up eight suspects in different raids, officials said.

Unknown persons opened fire inside a house in Jamshed Road area. Rescue sources said the incident left five people injured, including three women.

Sources informed that firing occurred during robbery in the house. Unknown robbers, after looting valuables, lined-up family members and opened fire on them. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, police cracked down on criminals late this night, apprehending six suspects, involved in street crimes and drugs dealing, from Saudabad.

Officials seized weapons, mobile phones and drugs from them. A case was also registered against the suspects.