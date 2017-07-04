Five drug pushers held with 5kg hashish

The police arrested five drug pushers and recovered 5 kilogram hashish from their possession here on Monday. The police launched crackdowns on drug peddlers in Mughalpura and Gujjarpura areas of the provincial capital Lahore.

During separate operations, the police arrested five drug pushers besides recovered five kilogram hashish from their possession. The police confiscated the recovered drug and the nabbed culprits were being interrogated after registering cases against them.—INP

Related