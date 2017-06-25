Five drown in nullah

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Four children drowned on Saturday, while bathing their cattle in nullah Dek near village Chahoor in the limits of the Phalora police station, in tehsil Pasroor of the district Sialkot. According to details, Abbas’s two sons, Afzal Ahmed (12) and Sheraz Ahmed (7) and Salamat’s two kids named, Maryam (10) and Muhammad Ali (6) were busy in bathing the cattle in nullah Dek, when they suddenly drowned.

The Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot and managed to recover the bodies after an effort of a couple of hours and handed them over to the heirs of the deceased kids. Meanwhile, it is reported from Sargodha that a youth drowned in canal in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on Saturday. Police said that Ammar Hashmi (24) s/o Muhammad Akram, was taking a dip in Shahpur canal branch near Abbaspur Kalyan village when he drowned.—APP