Five die in road traffic crashes

Staff Reporter

Lahorer

Total 634 road traffic crashes were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 Districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; in which 05 lives were lost and 596 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant districts & tehsils.

However, some 165 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by Emergency Medical Teams.

According to the data, 278 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 108 pedestrians and 380 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 142 RTAs were reported in Lahore Control Room, which affected 153 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 62 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and Gujranwala remained at third position with 46 RTCs and 48 victims.

The details further show that total 766 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 617 males & 149 females, while age group of the victims show that 124 were under 18 year of age, 453 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 189 victims were reported above 40 years of age.