Five die after clash in Garhi Dewan

Our Correspondent

Larkana

Five people lost their lives, including two children that succumbed to their injuries on Friday, as a result of bullet injuries sustained during a heavy exchange of fire between two groups over the petty issue of children’s fight in Garhi Dewan village near Larkana on May 25.

The injured were taken to Chandka Medical College Hospital where, according to hospital sources, 11-year-old Babar and 10-year-old Kainat died. Earlier three persons identified as Munawwar Ali Odho, Sherma, 70, and Amjad, 14 were killed in the fight, while five others were injured. The atmosphere was tense in the village after the incident as heavy police contingents were deployed in the area to avert further loss of lives.