Five dead in drowning incidents at beaches

Staff Reporter

Five people have drowned in two different incidents at Karachi’s coastal locations, among which were four teenagers on a school picnic.

Four schoolboys aged between the 16 and 17 years drowned Tuesday off the Sandspit beach near Hawksbay in Karachi, police said.

The boys were on a class picnic and drowned when they ventured too far into the sea and found themselves unable to return to safety, Mauripur Station House Officer Muhammad Iqbal told.

According to police, three of the bodies had been recovered while efforts were underway to bring the last one back to shore.

The boys belonged to a private school located in Orangi town. The school’s principal was with the picnickers when the incident occurred.

A man also drowned near Karachi’s Seaview location after he and another person were swept away by strong waves.

The two people were swimming near Seaview and Do Darya when they were overpowered by the waves, prompting rescue workers to show up at the scene.

Rescuers managed to recover one of the swimmers in a state of unconsciousness, while the other’s dead body was retrieved from the sea.