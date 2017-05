Palandri, ajk,

At least five people died and 10 others were injured when a vehicle skidded off road and plunged into gorge here on Tuesday. Police said that due to careless driving, a Rawalpindi bound passenger hiace while negotiating a sharp turn, fell into a ravine in Azad Pattan area of Palandri in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The police and local people through joint efforts pulled out the bodies and injured from the gorge and shifted them to hospital where condition.—INP