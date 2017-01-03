Five days power disconnection in Khyber Agency

Khuber Agency

Power supply has been disconnected in Shalobar area of Khyber Agency for the last five days due to which the residents are facing many difficulties. Locals said their women and children fetch clean drinking water on their heads from far flung areas due to unavailability of water while lack of power supply is also affecting their routing life activities and studies of children, reported private news channel (Dunya news).

Former councillor from Shalobar, Asghar Khan said electricity from the area feeder has been given to a factory which has created electricity shortage.

‘We are facing all sorts of difficulties due to lack of electricity. An industrialist is using our electricity feeder due to which the crisis is deepened.—APP