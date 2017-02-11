Five-day anti-polio drive starts in 3 Balochistan districts

Islamabad

Five-day anti-polio drive started in three districts of Balochistan, Pashin, Qilla Abdullah including the Provincial metropolis, Quetta on Saturday.

The Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre,Syed Faisal Ahmed told that during the drive, over seven hundred thousand children up to five year of age would be administered anti-polio vaccination. He added that for this purpose, 3054 mobile teams have been constituted.

He further said that fool proof security arrangements have made for protection of polio teams. Sehat Muhafiz polio teams of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab will go house-to-house to vaccinate over 1.87 million children under five years of age in five districts of Punjab, from Monday.

The campaign will continue till February 18 (Wednesday) and is being held in the wake of persistent positive environmental samples in Multan, Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Saturday.

‘The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre has decided to hold campaign in entire district of Multan. While in Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal and Toba Tek Singh, the campaign will be held in selected union councils,’ he said.

‘Campaign will be held in 35 UCs of Muzaffargarh, 28 UCs of Lodhran, 88 UCs of Khanewal, and 39 UCs of Toba Tek Singh,’ he added. ‘Though Punjab has had no case for a year, persistent circulation of virus means our children are at risk,’ Khawaja Imran said.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Ali Jan Khan urged parents to vaccinate their children during the three-day campaign especially those who are guests. Pakistan has recorded 20 polio cases in 2016 with eight in Sindh, eight in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, two in FATA and two in Balochistan.

Punjab has had no case in 2016 and in 2017 so far. Punjab is focusing on Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore because of persistent positive environmental samples. Punjab’s Emergency Operation Coordinator Dr. Munir Ahmed said recent environmental samples have been a cause of concern indicating the presence virus in the environment. Dr. Munir Ahmed said: ‘There were positive samples in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and DG Khan in Punjab.’

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak reaffirmed his firm commitment to bring the polio to the zero level in the province and said that government work has produce results in reducing cases of polio.—APP