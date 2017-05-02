Five cops among seven killed in Kulgam

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, at least seven persons including five police men and two Bank Employees were killed in an attack in Kulgam district, today.

Five policemen were killed when attackers opened fire on the police vehicle escorting a bank van at Pombai area of the district.

Two bank employees were killed by Indian paramilitary forces during the attack, reports revealed. They said that one of the bank employees was driver of the vehicle.

The attackers fled with service rifles of the slain policemen, a police officer said.

“We have received seven dead bodies so far, including 5 policemen and two bank employees,” a doctor at Kulgam district hospital said. Details are awaited.—KMS