Five booked for power theft

Sargodha

Five people were arrested for stealing electricity from main transmission line. Police said on Saturady that FESCO Task Force along with police conducted raids at Chak 84-NB, Vighh and adjoining areas and caught 5 people red-handed over power theft from main transmission line. The accused were identified as Muhammad Sarfraz, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Azam, Fatewh Muhammad and Ghulam Mustafa.

Cases have been registered against the accused. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Mujahid Islam Billah has issued orders to start the maintenance program for electricity feeders on emergency basis so that uninterrupted power supply could be ensured to the consumers during rain and thunderstorm. Presiding over a meeting at FESCO Headquarters here Friday, he directed to complete this assignment till first week of July.

He further said that many urban and rural feeders were affected during thunderstorm in June and the consumers have to face problems. He ordered every Executive Engineer (XEN) of FESCO region to select two feeders of a subdivision for patrolling and during patrolling tree should be trimmed, jumpers should be changed and advertising boards dangerous for electricity lines should be removed. He also ordered for load balancing of transformers and directed to take minimum shut down for maintenance purposes.

He said that after completion of this task significant relief would be provided to FESCO consumers and FESCO distribution system would be improved. The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown notice for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Ashraf Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang-II grid station will remain suspended from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Shah Suwariya feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on June 30. Similarly, electricity supply from Ghazi Abad and Rehmat Abad feeders from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will also remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on June 30, 2017.—APP