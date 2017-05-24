Fish exports up by 17.08pc in 10 months

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country increased by 17.08 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year.

The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country during July-April (2017-18) were recorded at $316.926 million compared to the exports of $270.699 million in July-April (2016-17), according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In terms of quantity, the fish exports increased by 14.28 percent during the period under review by growing from 105,349 metric tons to 120,388 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the seafood exports from the country increased by 32.61 percent during April 2017 when compared to the exports of April 2016.

The seafood exports during April 2017 was recorded at 40.660 million compared to the exports of $30.661 million in April 2016, the data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the seafood exports increased by 11.49 percent in April 2017 when compared to the exports of $ 36.471 million in March 2017.—APP