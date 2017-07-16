Fish dying in Rawal Dam due to poisonous chemical, says FIR

A large amount of fish has been found dead in few days due to pouring of poisonous substance in Rawal Dam, said First Information Report (FIR) registered with Secretariat Police Station. According to the FIR registered by Deputy Director Fisheries Department Islamabad Muhammad Sadiq Buzdar, the people from the mafia were stopped from fishing and boating in the dam as it is banned.

He stated in FIR that a major operation was carried out by ICT against the mafia and 20 boats were confiscated while five persons were arrested.

This action, he said, irked mafia which has added poisonous material into the water that has killed huge quantity of fish in last few days and others are dying on daily basis. He said that public at large is now at risk due to apprehensions of deaths of fishes and serious dangers to health. He demanded strict action against those responsible of this act.

When contacted, police officials said that investigation is underway into the matter and those involved in this act would be booked. A source in Water and Sanitation Agency said that they test water samples from Rawal Dam ever day and so far nothing has been found out regarding poisonous substance being present in the dam.—APP

