Fiscal policies should be support-oriented for export sectors: PTEA

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has demanded that fiscal policies for the upcoming year should be support-oriented for export sector for the benefit of the country.

Main thrust of the budgetary provisions should address the challenges faced by exports and economy, said Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Ajmal Farooq while briefing the journalists here Monday.

He stressed the need for implementation of zero rating regime for export sectors. In the finance bill 2016-17, exports were allowed zero rating; however at the time of implementation, zero rating on coal was allowed only on local purchase not on import, he claimed.

Lauding the Prime Minister’s Trade Enhancement Initiatives, he termed it a positive move towards exports promotion and demanded its continuation in the next budget. The FBR should evolve mechanism for ending practical hassles, liquidity problems of refund claimants and frivolous litigation pertaining to refunds, he added.

He stressed the need for amendment to Sales Tax Act and Sales Tax Rules and also in the relevant Section 21 sub-section 2. He said that locally produced machinery is liable to sales tax whereas import of machinery by manufacturers is included in the Eighth Schedule. This exemption should be withdrawn as the same is causing disparity vis-a-vis commercial importers/ manufacturers of exempt goods/local manufacturers of machinery. He said that at present capping of 90% of input tax against output tax has been imposed under Section 8B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 which is causing hardship and undue financial burden on the taxpayers and should be withdrawn.

Terming liquidity shortage as major hurdle in export growth, he said that extreme cash flow crunch has squeezed the financial streams and breading the liquidity jerks to the exporters as billions of rupees of textile exporters are stuck up in Sales Tax, Custom Rebate, Income Tax refund regime and textile policy incentives creating extreme liquidity crunch. He appealed the government to allocate necessary funds in coming budget for long payment of outstanding refunds of exporters.

PTEA Vice Chairman Muhammad Naeem was of the view that textile sector, an important segment of the national economy is under crisis and industrial production is not in accordance with the built-up manufacturing capacity.