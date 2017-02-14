First woman Foreign Secretary

IN almost every field our women have proved their mettle. Be it politics, sports, healthcare or defence, they have demonstrated themselves as second to none. Now the elevation of Tehmina Janjua, currently serving as country’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, to the top slot of Foreign Secretary is yet another recognition of their capability to handle complex jobs in the field of diplomacy.

Janjua is the first woman who has been appointed to Foreign Office top post. Having joined the Foreign Office in 1984, Janjua has vast experience in multilateral diplomacy. She also served as an Ambassador to Rome from December 11 to October 15 and before that she was also Foreign Office spokesperson. Amongst her other overseas postings are stints at the United Nations in New York and Geneva. With thirty two years long experience to her credit, we have no doubt that she will work to her best of abilities in present circumstances when a new administration has assumed charge in the United States and our region is faced with a series of challenges. Here it will be unjust if we do not recognise and appreciate the services rendered by Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary during his stint in the office. To take advantage from the rich experience of Aizaz who in fact very aptly handled complex diplomatic matters in the past, the government has taken the wise decision to appoint him as Ambassador to the United States. Like his tenure as the foreign secretary, we are confident that Aizaz will not leave any stone unturned to protect Pakistan’s interests in the country where our arch rival is doing forceful lobbying to hurt Islamabad’s interests. There are also lots of expectations from the new Foreign Secretary that she will make Foreign Office more proactive to vehemently present Pakistan’s stance on different regional and international matters.

Related