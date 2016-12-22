First QMobile HUM style awards Held

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The first QMobile HUM Style Awards took place orchestrated by Pakistan’s premier entertainment network, HUM Network Limited, in partnership with QMobile, Pakistan’s biggest Smartphone company endorsed by local and international stars. The ceremony had notable artists, and glamorous celebrities from Pakistan’s fashion, music, sports, drama and film industry receiving awards for presenting style at its best. The HUM Network has always sought to raise the bar with its projects and now, with the first QMobile HUM Style Awards, it has to set standards in impartiality and quality entertainment. According to President HUM Network, Sultana Siddiqui, “We are proud to be a pioneer in the field of entertainment. In our projects, it is always our aim to seek out new talent and provide a platform for it. With these awards, we celebrated the fashion and entertainment industry’s leading style influencers and trendsetters.