First phase of census to begin in March

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The first phase of the national census will kick start in March this year, stated by Chief Statistician of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Asif Bajwa while briefing the media persons here on Monday.

“The census will be carried out simultaneously in all four provinces,”, the bureau’s chief statistician, said.

Speaking of the security measures taken to ensure smooth implementation of the process, he said services of 45 thousand security personnel will be employed.

Announcing the schedule of the first phase, Bajwa said that the first phase in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will kick off from Peshawar and Mardan, while in Punjab, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Dera Ghazi Khan will be the first cities to be covered.

Two of the main cities in the Sindh province — Karachi and Hyderabad — are also to be covered in the first phase.

The federal capital, Islamabad, will also be one of the first cities to be surveyed.

As directed by the Supreme Court, the council of common interests at its meeting held last month had given the go ahead fore conduct of national ]ensus from March 15, 2017.

It was also agreed that house listing and census operation may be carried out in one go. Census will be held in two phases, each phase to be carried out in all the provinces simultaneously.

The census will be carried out in close coordination with provincial governments. A committee comprising secretary of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and four chief secretaries will address all the issues pertaining to census.