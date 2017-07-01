First patient of Bahawalpur tragedy discharged

Multan

A nine-year-old girl Muskan was the first lucky affectee of Bahawalpur tragedy who was discharged from Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre,while another three injured breathed their last here on Friday,Rescue 1122 and hospital sources said.

The death toll of victims who were airlifted and shifted to the health facility has touched 39 so far,they said.

Those who died today included Rashid (19),Asif (7) Muhammad Shahad (24) while Farhan( 18),Abdul Khaliq (42), Sami (16),Muhammad Fahad (12),Muhammad Shahzad (23) Zahid (25),Riaz Ahmad (42),Safia Bibi (8),Sajjad Hussain (23)and Allah Wadaya (28),the sources informed, adding that another patient named Shahbaz Ahmad (25) died in general surgery ward on Thursday. They informed that as many as 23 patients were under treatment at Pakistan Italian Modern Burn Centre at the moment.—APP