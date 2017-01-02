First Osama Warrich Memorial Squash Championship starts

Peshawar

The first edition of the Osama Warrich Memorial Squash Championship got under way here at PSB Mohib Ullah Khan Squash Complex in a collaboration of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Sports Office on Monday.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shahid Mehmood, Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Altaf Sheikh, former World No. 2 Mohib Ullah Khan, coaches PSB Mohib Ullah Khan Academy Pervez Ali, Shehzad Mohib, Adil Khan, District Sports Officer Saleem Khan and large number of players and spectators were also present.

Before the start of the matches a one minute silence was also observed, followed by Fateha for the departed soul of Shaheed Osama Warrich who was martyred in a plane crash coming from Chitral to Islamabad along with 40 other passengers.

In the opening match Arsalan Khan outclassed Altaf Sheikh by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-5 and 11-8. There is a total of three boys and one girls categories. In the Boys more than 80 players are competing in Under-11, Under-13, and Under-15 while 16 Girls are competing in Under-15 category.

In the Under-11 category Humam Ahmad upset top seed Ibrahim Mohib in a marathon five sets battle.

The thrilling match was continued for all most 52-minute. Ibrahim Mohib won the first set by 11-13 and did the same in the second set, winning it by 10-12.

On the other hands, Humam Ahmad, a player of the PSB Mohib Ullah Squash Academy, staged a strong come back and secured victories in three consecutive sets by 13-11, 12-10 and 12-10.

In the girls match Laiba Ijaz secured victory against Naeema Khalid at 3-1, the score was 12-10, 9-11, 11-8 anmd 11-6.—APP