First model graveyard set up in city

City Reporter

A model graveyard has been set up at Kacha Road, Kahna, under the auspices of the Chief Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit.

Families of the deceased persons will now be able to avail all facilities related to burial and funeral of their dear-ones by calling on mobile telephone number: 0303-8438951. The services being offered at the graveyard include hearse service, Namaz-e-Janaza, ghusal (last bathing) services and mortuary services. The grieving families will also be provided burial essentials (kafn/dafn). The staff at the graveyard is well-trained.

A manager and supervisor will be available at the graveyard to address the concerns of people and fulfil their requirements. The office will also have security personnel to ensure that no illegal activity takes place in the vicinity of the graveyard. Trained gorkuns (gravediggers), gardeners and machinery operators will carry out operations at the graveyard efficiently. A a cost of Rs 155 million, the initiative encompasses 89 kanals of land providing grave space for approximately 8,000 graves.

The Shehr-e-Khamoshan initiative will spread all across Punjab with operationalisation of the Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority Act, passed by a majority vote in the Punjab Assembly on May 24, 2017. Khawaja Ahmed Hassaan will be chairperson of the Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority, while Salman Sufi, the director general of the Strategic Reforms Unit, has been given additional charge as the acting DG of the Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority.