First Lady stresses sensitizing new generation on importance of moral values

Staff Reporter

First Lady, Begum Mahmooda Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday emphasized the need to overcome the vices of lying and hypocrisy and sensitize the new generations on moral values to promote goodwill and fraternity in the society.

Addressing the students of Islamabad Model School for Girls here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the First Lady mentioned the significance of upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The First Lady said Ramadan was a month of training for the human beings to live their lives according to the will of Allah.

She said it was imperative to transform the lives according to the golden principles of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and pointed that it was easier to attain goals of life if one subjected himself to basic principles in the light of religious teachings including Namaz (prayers).

The First Lady said the purpose of other fundamentals including fasting, Zakat and Hajj was submission to the will of Allah Almighty.

Begum Mahmooda said Islam’s foundations were based on high moral principles that focused on respect for elders, love for children, giving the rightful to the needy and helping the weak.

She stated that the real objective of prayers should be kept in mind in the month of Ramadan which was devotion to Allah Almighty. First Lady also answered to the questions of the students.