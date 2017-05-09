First Intl Multidisciplinary Graduate Conference concludes at FJWU

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

First International Multidisciplinary Graduate Conference organized by the Department of Education, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) concluded here on Monday.

The aim of this conference was to bring together students and faculty from different fields to share conceptual and methodological perspectives, practices, ideas and experiences in a collegial environment.

The forum also provided the students and scholars an opportunity to become a part of larger scholarly community thus resulting in collaborative work among students and faculties at local, national and international level.

The Paper principal presenters were all PhD/MPhil students enrolled in 14 different universities including, AIOU, Lahore College for Women University, FJWU, PMAS-Arid University, Preston University, NUML, CUST, School Education Department, QAU, IIUI, University of Punjab Northern University, University of Agriculture-Faisalabad, Foundation University, University of Sterling UK, Himalayan University, NDU and State University of New York-USA.

Vice Chancellor FJWU Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Addressing the participants, the VC said that FJWU has always been collaborating with other organizations for the commencement of such national and international conferences to promote the culture of research and critical thinking in Pakistan.

She further said, research is an inspiring and well equipped teacher in most important factor influencing students’ achievement and Quality Research in higher education which is primarily a core need of education in new era.