First IKSI Korean Speech contest at NUML

Staff Reporter

First IKSI Korean Language Speech contest was held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Wednesday.

Director King Sejong Institute and Head of Department Korean Language Dr Atif Faraz was the chief guest at the ceremony while faculty members of King Sejong Institute and Department of Korean Language also attended the event, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Atif Faraz appreciated the students for their hard work and the amount of work done by the faculty and staff of Islamabad King Sejong Institute for organizing the 1st IKSI Korean Speech contest.

He encouraged the students to participate more actively in the IKSI events in future. Earlier, five students took part in the IKSI Korean Speech Contest and Sher Jung won the first prize.