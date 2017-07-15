First Hajj flight to depart on July 24 from Islamabad

The first Hajj flight would depart to Madina Munawara from Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad on July 24, announced Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Friday.

According to Hajj flights schedule issued, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf would bid farewell to hujjaj at the airport. The month long pre Hajj flights operation would culminate on August 26. A total of four airlines including Pakistan International Airlines, Saudi Airlines, Air Blue and Shaheen Air would participate in the operation.—APP

