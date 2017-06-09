First ever-surgical endoscopy unit opened

Multan

First ever surgical endoscopy unit was inaugurated at ward no 4 of Nishtar Hospital which would help diagnosis of stomach diseases here on Thursday. Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, inaugurated the unit. Speaking on the occasion, MNU VC said that the launching of surgical endoscopy would be quite beneficial for the south Punjab. He informed that they had made the unit functional today whose foundation stone was laid by former principal Nishtar Medical College Dr Kamran Salick a few years back.He stated that Nishtar was deficient of this facility adding that Punjab government had provided them with machinery and now it was their job to run it.—APP