First ever Paediatric Dialysis unit opens

Multan

First ever paediatric dialysis unit of Punjab opened at ward no. 19 of Nishtar hospital here on Saturday. Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha and a special girl Minhaj Maula jointly opened six- bedded unit. Initially, two dialysis machines and a RO plant have been donated to unit by Taarey Zameen Par, a non-governmental organization (NGO) and after two months, it would fund another two machines within a couple of months.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the conference hall of ward 19, MNU VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, said the Paediatric Dialysis Unit was another feather in the cap of Nishtar and appreciated the commendable job. He said that they launched a sub branch of blood collection centre at Labour Room which would be sent to the Nishtar Laboratory through hospital’s carriers.

He informed that these tests would be conducted on priority and its results would be available online in the ward after 40 minutes. The VC said that 150 patients were being operated upon through 4 operation theatres at Accident & Emergency Ward daily. They have initiated a number of steps within a very duration of one-and-half month after taking over as VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal said and added that they had already launched clean Nishtar campaign under which 1000 saplings would be planted at Nishtar. Chief Executive Office( CEO) Taaray Zameen Par, Mrs Fadia Kashif said that they were doing everything just for will of God. She shed light on number of projects her NGO was carrying on. Head of Paediatric department NMU, Dr Fauzua Zafar highlighted the initiatives taken by her teams for betterment of two paedo units.—APP