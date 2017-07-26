First-ever national curriculum framework approved

Unanimously approved decision would provide guidelines for syllabus

Zubair Qureshi

National Curriculum Council (NCC) has approved first-ever National Curriculum Framework (NCF) in 8th NCC meeting held here on Tuesday. Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Engr. Baligh ur Rehman congratulated NCC for the historic milestone saying that unanimously approved National Curriculum Framework would provide necessary guidelines for curriculum development, pedagogical and assessment system in the country.

National Curriculum Council was constituted under the consensus decision of Inter Provincial Education Ministers’ Conference (IPEMC), as a national forum for coordination between the federal government and federating units for curriculum review and development initiatives. NCC consists of three members from each province / area representing their respective education departments, curriculum bureaus and textbook boards.

While talking to NCC members, the Minister said development of national level policy document on curriculum framework was an exceptional achievement of the council and the members should now strive for development of a Minimum National Curriculum for the country, as per the mandate given by IPEMC. After devolution of subject of education, provinces are allowed to develop their own curriculum; however a unanimously approved Minimum National Curriculum would define important contents for curricula of subjects to be taught throughout the country and hence would be representative of concerted national effort. The Minister informed Council members that the federal government has just reviewed and finalized the new curriculum for ECCE (pre-primary) to class 5 which would be implemented for federal areas and schools operated by federal government. Textbooks based on the new curriculum are expected to be developed by December end of this year, he added.

The framework document provides broad guidelines on development of subject curriculum, instructional delivery system, assessment and testing system and professional development of teachers.