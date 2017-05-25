First-ever ‘Int’l Calligraphy Exhibition on Aug 25

15

Staff Reporter

Research Centre for Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in collaboration with National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division will arrange first-ever International Calligraphy Exhibition in federal capital on August 25.
Prominent calligraphers from various countries will participate in the exhibition. This was decided during a meeting held between Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui and Director General IRCICA, Dr. Halit Eren held in Istanbul. Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui was on three-day visit to Istanbul on the invitation of IRCICA.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR