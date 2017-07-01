First ever digital Urdu dictionary to be launched soon

Urdu Lughat (Dictionary) Board under National History and Literary Heritage Division is ready to launch first-ever digital Urdu Dictionary soon. Head of Urdu Dictionary Board Aqeel Abbas Jafri told APP, Proof reading is underway for the second time to make it flawless and web portal will also be created to felicitate the reader.

He said, all the compilation work has been done and had been sent to Google for the approval to make it available on different application stores.

After a development of software almost portion of composition and proof-reading have been done. Team of 70 people had worked on this project and completed it in the stipulated time-frame, an official told APP.—APP

