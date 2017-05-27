First ever 0% installment plan at Dolmen Mall with Faysal Bank

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading banks in Pakistan, together with Dolmen Group has offered the first ever 0% installment plan for Faysal Bank Credit Cards customers.

Faysal Bank is proud to have signed a business alliance with Dolmen Mall. With this collaboration, FBL Credit Card customers can convert all purchase transactions made at Dolmen Mall into 0% instalment plans for 3 months. Moreover every transaction will qualify for additional gifts through luck draws.

On this occasion, Syed Iftikhar Ul Haq – Head Consumer Finance (FBL) said. “This business alliance between two leading brands FBL & Dolmen Mall is a testimony of our commitment to our customers. We at FBL, continue to strive to build loyalty by offering innovative products and benefits to our valued customers.”

Fahad Ullah Khan – Head of Un-Secured Business (FBL) further added “We are currently market leaders with more than 200 partners with over 700 outlets. This agreement will further strengthen our value proposition and provide our customers with the convenience and ease they deserve while shopping during this festive season.”

Further, expressing his views about this alliance, Mr. Faisal Nadeem, COO Dolmen Real Estate Management Pakistan said, “We strive to give our customers the best of everything and this is another step in ensuring an enhanced shopping experience at our malls.”

A pioneer of the mall industry in Pakistan, Dolmen Group is known for making its mark when it comes to changing the real estate landscape of the country. Having built a legacy of innovation and trust, Dolmen Group has brought the concept of shopping malls to the country, introducing Pakistan to international standard malls, unparalleled amenities, family indoor entertainment centers and food courts.

Faysal Bank believes that this alliance will play a pivotal role in cultivating a very strong mutually beneficial business relationship between Faysal Bank and Dolmen Group in the days to come.