FIRs to be registered against car dealers for blocking roads

Rawalpindi

First Information Reports would be registered against car dealers involved in illegal parking on roads.

According to CTP spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid had directed the traffic wardens and officers to take strict action against the owners of car show rooms who parked their vehicles on roads and create hurdles for the road users.

He said action in accordance with the law would also be taken against wrong parking, double parking particularly at congested roads which created problems for the motorists as well as pedestrians.

On the recommendations of CTP, now cases would be registered against the violators while police would also impound vehicles found parked on main roads. He said district administration, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Wasal Fakhar Sultan Raja and CTO had directed the authorities to take strict action in accordance with the law against the car dealers and other encroachers, create problems in smooth flow of traffic.—APP