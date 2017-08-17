FIRs against one-wheelers

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) in their crackdowns against one-wheelers have arrested seven youngsters who were found indulged in one-wheeling, rash and dangerous driving.

According to CTP spokesman, the one-wheelers were rounded up from Airport Road, Mall Road, Jhelum Road near Ayub Park, Murree Road, Chandni Chowk, Sixth Road and Peshawar Road and cases were registered against them in different police stations.

Special operation on the directive of Chief Traffic Officer Yousaf Ali Shahid was launched and the youngsters found indulged in one-wheeling, rash and negligent driving were netted and sent behind the bars. Motorcycles of the one-wheelers were also impounded.

Strict orders were issued to the traffic wardens that action in accordance with the law should be taken against one-wheelers and no one should be spared, he added.