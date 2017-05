Staff Reporter

Fireworks, firecrackers and aerial firing have been banned in Rawalpindi division on Shab-e-Baraat to be fallen on between Thursday and Friday night.

The decision was taken by the administration of the Rawalpindi division Tuesday.

A ban has also been imposed on the sale of fireworks. Cases will also be lodged against people violating the ban. An operation has been launched against dealers involved in the business of fireworks and firecrackers.