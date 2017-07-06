Fire Prevention, Life Safety Regulation to be ensured: Anser

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Islamabad and Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz Wednesday said implementation of Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulation – 2010 would be ensured.

Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at CDA Headquarters. The meeting was attended by the senior officers of MCI and CDA. The meeting reviewed performance of E & DM Directorate. He said consolidated steps are being taken to upgrade and strengthen Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

On this occasion, the mayor was apprised that during the May, 96 occupancies were inspected to check safety measures under the Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulation – 2010.

In this connection, 79 Advisory Reports and Notices-I, one Notice-II, nine Checklists were also issued in addition to the issuance of two NOCs/ Plan Approval and five workshops / trainings were also arranged.

The meeting was also apprised that occupancies which categories were visited during the month of May include 16 residential, 16 educational, three institute, seven assembly, 18 business, 24 mercantile, seven industries, three storage and two hazardous and others.

It was also informed that 15 high rise buildings (15 M above), 81 below 15 M, five government and 91 were private occupancies inspected during the above said period.

Anser Aziz directed the concerned officers to ensure latest training of officers and technical staff of E&DM at local and international levels so that they could be equipped with modern technical knowledge of how to control the situation in any emergency.

He further directed to take necessary steps for creating awareness among the general public about the precautionary and safety measures against the fire incidents for minimum losses.