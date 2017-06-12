Fire at migrant home injures 37 in Germany

Bremen

Thirty seven people, including 10 children, were injured in a fire that broke out early Sunday in a migrant housing center in the northern German city of Bremen, fire and police officials said.

The fire started in a rubbish bin in the basement of the building, which was home to more than 100 migrants, a police spokesman said. He said the cause of the fire remained under investigation, including any possible anti-immigrant motivation.

The Bremen fire department said 14 of the injured, including the 10 children, were taken to clinics in the city while others were treated on the scene. More than 70 firefighters and 27 vehicles were involved in extinguishing the blaze.—Agencies