Fire at Iran shopping centre injures 37

Shiraz, Iran

A fire at a shopping center in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz has injured 37 people, with local officials saying it was started by an explosion.

The explosion occurred at the city’s Hypermarket center in the early hours of Saturday, which caused walls of the building to collapse.

Mohammad Reza Alimanesh, head of the provincial emergency organization, said 15 people were hospitalized but none of them was in critical condition. Others just received outpatient service. The cause of the incident was still being investigated but one official said negligence in safety measures appeared to have been behind the explosion.

Firefighters, rescue workers, and sniffer dogs are seen rummaging the scene of a June 3, 2017 explosion at a hypermarket in the southern Iran city of Shiraz. (Photo by IRNA).—Agencies